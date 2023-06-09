Brother of Fort Myers NFL player found guilty in gang conspiracy case

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jari McMiller, brother of NFL player and Fort Myers native Sammy Watkins, was found guilty in a gang conspiracy case from 2017.

The State Attorney's Office found McMiller guilty of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (R.I.C.O.) Conspiracy. The decision comes after a two-week long trial.

McMiller is a member of the Lake Boyz criminal street gang. He turned himself in in January of 2017 after police arrested 23 members of the gang.

Evidence in the case found that multiple crimes were committed by gang members in different roles. McMiller was implicated as being part of a bowling alley robbery that led to a car chase and shootout.

McMiller is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17.