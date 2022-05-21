Brigadier General promotion in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Steve Hayden was promoted to Brigadier General on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Hayden has a 24-year military career.

His friends, family, and other military personnel were at the Cape Coral U.S. Army Reserve Center to celebrate the promotion.

The new rank requires Hayden to leave his position at the 412th Theater Engineer Command to become the Deputy Commanding General of the 8th Training Command in Virginia.

“I think this is somewhat of a calling for me, you know, I really feel blessed and humbled to have the opportunity to lead our great leaders. Soldiers take an oath to lay down their life for our nation and to have the opportunity to lead them is phenomenal.”

Hayden is currently the President and CEO of Bo's Electric and the Gas Company.

He served in Afghanistan and Iraq and was awarded two bronze star medals along with several other accolades.