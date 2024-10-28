Brief water outage scheduled for some Lee County residents

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Utilities says there will be a scheduled, brief water outage followed by a Boil Water Notice on Wednesday due to a fire hydrant replacement.

According to the notice, the outage will begin at 9 a.m. in south Fort Myers along McGregor Boulevard from all of Port Comfort Road west to Sanibel Toll Plaza.

The notice applies to all of Punta Rassa Road, all of Harbour Pointe Drive, the Punta Rassa boat ramp and Sanibel Toll Plaza.

The county says 420 residences and 15 commercial sites will be without water from 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m.

The boil water notice goes into effect when water is restored, and is expected to be lifted during the following weekend. The notice helps to ensure safe drinking water.

Areas affected include:



Port Comfort Road

Palm Drive

Jonathan Harbour Drive

Tidewater Lane

Marina Cove Lane

McGregor Boulevard from Port Comfort Road to the Sanibel Toll Plaza, including the plaza

Punta Rassa Road

Harbour Point Drive, including the area of the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp

Beginning Wednesday as a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Residents can also use bottled water.

People living in the area are asked to monitor local media outlets as well as www.leegov.com [leegov.com], www.leegov.com/utilities [leegov.com] and Lee County Government’s Facebook [facebook.com]. The county will post when the notice has been lifted.