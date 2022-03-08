Watch
Breeze Airways to begin Fort Myers service in June

Posted at 6:26 AM, Mar 08, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida International Airport will see another carrier added to its schedules this summer.

The Lee County Port Authority announced Tuesday that Breeze Airways will begin service to RSW in June.

Breeze will bring nonstop flights to two cities not currently served at RSW - Las Vegas, Nev. and Charleston, S.C.

The flights will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays utilizing a brand new A220-300 aircraft with 126 seats in a three-class configuration.

Flights are scheduled to begin June 11.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Breeze Airways, one of the newest airlines in the United States, to Southwest Florida International Airport this summer,” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority. “It is outstanding to have a new carrier at RSW, but even more exciting that Breeze will serve Charleston, South Carolina and Las Vegas, which are highly sought destinations by our community.”

Fort Myers is one of 10 cities Breeze announced as part of an overall expansion plan taking place this year.

