Breakspot helps feed kids during summer break

Posted at 9:27 AM, Jun 05, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Breakspot is helping students fill the nutrition gap during the summer.

Breakspot serves meals to children 18 years and younger when school is out for the summer to help feed them so they can return to school healthy, happy, and ready to learn.

This year, all meals must be consumed on-site and during the approved meal times displayed on the website.

In locations that are also schools, they may have to check in through the front office and find their way to the cafeteria where meals are served.

Breakspot will begin serving meals on June 12.

