LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County School District (LCSD) announced that it is apart of the Community Eligibility Program for the 2022-23 school year.

This program allows the district to serve meals to students for free under the National School Breakfast/National School Lunch Programs.

Every student in the District’s 80 traditional schools and four special centers will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge according to LCSD.