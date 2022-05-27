Watch
Boys & Girls Clubs add more summer camp options in Lee County

Lee County Boys & Girls Clubs
This summer, the Boys & Girls Clubs will have seven different locations with new sites in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
Posted at 6:21 PM, May 27, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — This summer, the Boys & Girls Clubs will have seven different locations with new sites in Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

The camps will run from June 6 through July 29 for children ages six to 18. The camps will operate on weekdays from 7:30 a.m to 6:00 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Clubs will have three clubs in Fort Myers, two in Lehigh Acres and one in Cape Coral and Bonita Springs.

For more information on pricing, registration and more, go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County’s website.

