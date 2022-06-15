Boy arrested for charges of grand auto theft at Lehigh Walmart

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — An 18-year-old boy was arrested at a Walmart in Lehigh Acres for charges of stealing a vehicle he said he was driving for a friend.

On Monday, June 13, Airport PD received information that the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a stolen motor vehicle in Lehigh Acres.

The suspect, Brian Joseph Cox said when he woke up the person he was with said they got a “new car” and asked Cox to fill up both vehicles with gas, according to the report. Cox said that he was picked up in the “new car” and then taken back to the residence to get another BMW.

Cox said that he had to drive the “new car” over to Walmart to get gas and pick up some items. He said that while he was running the errands he was being followed.

Once Cox got out of the car, he said he was approached by an LCSO Deputy and was detained.

Cox told the Deputy he did not know it was a stolen vehicle.

LCSO arrested Cox for charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and he was sent to Lee County Jail.

The registered owner of the stolen vehicle got their vehicle back.

