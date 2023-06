SANIBEL, Fla. — The Kayak Launch at Bowman's Beach Park on Sanibel will be closed as the replacement project for the structure begins.

The City of Sanibel has contracted with Infinite Construction to replace the existing structure with a new floating, ADA compliant launch system.

The launch will be closed from June 19 through August 2, weather permitting.

The restroom facilities on the beach will remain open during this time.