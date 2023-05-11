Bowditch Point Park reopening delayed, no date set

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The reopening of Bowditch Point Park on Fort Myers Beach has been delayed.

Lee County had originally hoped to have the park reopened in May. Leaders now say they do not have a date set for reopening.

The park, which sits on the northernmost point of Estero Island, was used for sand and debris storage after Hurricane Ian.

Bowditch is a popular place to park on the island as drivers with Lee County Parks Passes can park there for free.

Fox 4 will post updates on the park as they become available.