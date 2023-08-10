Bowditch Point Park on Fort Myers Beach to reopen Friday

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Bowditch Point Park on Fort Myers Beach is set to reopen this Friday, August 11, for the first time since Hurricane Ian.

The park will be open from dusk to dawn every day, with limited amenities.

This announcement comes after the original reopening date was delayed in May.

Lee County Parks & Rec is reminding visitors that beach parks have not been restored to pre-Hurricane Ian conditions at this time. Amenities such as restrooms, piers and walkovers have also not been repaired or replaced.

Beachgoers are advised to wear shoes at all times as debris continues to wash ashore and may be covered by sand.

Closure signs are posted where necessary.

For more information on openings and amenities, use the Park Progress Map tool on the Lee Parks website.