Both Southwest Florida Eagle Cam eaglets have died

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam team says another eaglet has died.

The eagle cam team says E25 started to have seizures similar to those of E24 and fell out the nest around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

E24 died on Sunday.

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW) was able to able to retrieve E25's remains for a full necropsy.

"This is uncharted territory for our cameras and viewers," the eagle cam team posted on Facebook.

The cameras will continue to stream to observe the health of M15 & F23.