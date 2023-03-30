BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The 2nd Annual Bonita Springs Shrimp and Music Festival is scheduled for next weekend at 28001 Old 41 Road.

This seafood and music festival is free to attend.

If you go here is the schedule:



Friday, April 7 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say they created this like a great meal, incorporating and blending the finest ingredients.

The live music line-up includes R&B, blues, jazz, rock, and soul artists.

Friday, April 7

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Reggie King Sears=

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Hurricane Shane Band

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Dead Set Florida

Saturday, April 8

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Under8ed Band

2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Nigel Mack & The Blues Attack

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Memphis Lightning

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Crossfire Creek Band

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Damon Fowler

Sunday, April 9

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Thunder Beach

2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. JP Soars & The Red Hots

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. K-Luv & United Funk Foundation

For more information including details about Punta Gorda's Shrimp and Music Festival, visit www.paragonfestivals.com.

