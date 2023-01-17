Watch Now
Bonita Springs movies in the park showing "Lady and The Tramp"

Posted at 11:01 AM, Jan 17, 2023
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Bonita Springs invites the public to "Movies in the Park" on Saturday, January 21st, 2023.

This showing will feature the family-friendly animated classic “Lady and the Tramp”.

Organizers say Riverside Park will be lit up with pink and red lighting.

The "Movies in the Park" series is a unique outdoor movie-watching experience.

The movie starts at dusk approximately 6:15 pm - 6:30 pm.

The event is free for the community.

For more information about the event please call Bonita Springs City Hall at 239-949-6262.

