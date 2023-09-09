BONITA SPRINGS | Hurricane Ian survivors face uncertainty as temporary housing runs out

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — As many people in Florida's coastal communities rebuild their homes in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, others are grappling with the uncertainty of where they'll find shelter next.

At the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs, some Ian survivors who sought refuge there are now running out of extensions for temporary housing.

Peter Kvam, one of the hurricane survivors, said there's widespread stress and anxiety among those in similar situations.

"Everyone here is stressed out," Kvam said. "All I want to do is be told that we have a place until we can find somewhere to live."

His experience mirrors that of countless others who endured the force of Hurricane Ian nearly a year ago, leaving them without a home. In Kvam's case, the upper floor of his house was devastated by the hurricane, leaving everything he owned in ruins.

Initially, Kvam said FEMA denied him housing assistance, so he turned to the Unite Florida Program, which provided temporary relief in the form of trailers for those displaced by the storm. It allowed people up to six months in these trailers, with the possibility of extensions.

Joel Cramer, who also lives at Gulf Coast Camping Resort, was recently given a notice to vacate his trailer by this weekend. He highlighted the challenge of rebuilding in the limited time frame provided.

"Everything's being rebuilt, and nothing is being rebuilt in a small window of six months,” Cramer said.

Resident Anthony Wilson also expressed the difficulties he's facing and the urgency to get back to normal. He said he's not trying to take advantage of the situation but is genuinely trying to rebuild.

Fox 4 reached out to Florida's Division of Emergency Management for clarification on the six-month timeline. FDEM gave the following statement: