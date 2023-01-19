Bonita Springs Hurricane Ian debris pick-up

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Bonita Springs is reminding residents the final day to place Hurricane Ian debris for pickup will be Jan. 23rd, and the pickup operations will end on Jan. 27th.

The county’s normal waste-collection services will be the primary resource for residents to have their debris collected. Information about the normal curbside pickup of garbage, recycling, and yard waste can be found at www.leegov.com/solidwaste .