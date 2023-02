LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Bonita Springs is hosting a City-wide clean-up on Feb. 25th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The city is asking residents who volunteer to meet at the Banyan Tree lot across from Riverside Park. This is to allow residents to check in and pick up supplies.

The clean-up crews are asked to pick up litter around the downtown area. Students and residents in need of volunteer hours are welcome to join.

For questions call (239) 949-6262.