BONITA SPRINGS | Couple charged with child neglect after toddler overdoses

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Bonita Springs couple was charged with child neglect and drug possession after a 14-month-old child overdosed on cocaine.

On Sunday, LCSO deputies responded to a medical assistance call at a residence in Bonita Springs.

LCSO says a 14-month-old child was unresponsive and taken to a local hospital.

Diego Tzoy Pu and Santa Lux Pu De Tzoy told the police the infant ingested several pills described to be oxycodone.

According to LCSO Diego pulled a baggie from his pocket containing several pills. The pills tested positive for cocaine.

LCSO says the wallet was placed on a bedside table that the child had access to and was seen screaming and crying with a blue pill in her teeth prior to calling 911.

LCSO says the child is in stable condition.

Diego and Santa were charged with child neglect and drug possession and booked in the Lee County Jail. DCF is conducting a parallel investigation.