Bonita Springs city council will potentially regulate roadside memorials from fatal vehicles crashes.

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Bonita Springs city council will potentially regulate roadside memorials from fatal crashes.

Roadside memorials can cause safety concerns for distracted drivers, maintenance crews and challenges for nearby neighbors.

In May, Bonita Springs city council began research on policies that would establish a set time the memorial could remain and allow the city to have authority over removing the memorials.

St. Paul, Minnesota city ordinance allows road sign memorials for six months or until it affects road conditions. Bonita Springs said they want to implement a similar idea.

The city council met at nine this morning to discuss the potential changes for roadside memorials in the future.

