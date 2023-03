BONITA SPRING, Fla. — Firefighters say people in part of Bonita Springs may see and smell some fog-like smoke on Thursday.

It is because of a small brush fire that's burning in the east part of town, off Vincent Road.

According to Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District, the fire is still monitoring the fire.

The fire department says this fire is 3 acres and is 50 percent contained.

There is no threat to buildings or homes at this time.