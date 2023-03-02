Bonita man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping and drug trafficking

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A Bonita Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the State Attorney's Office for charges in three cases that involved kidnapping and drug trafficking in Lee County.

On February 12, 2021, Lee County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous 911 call about two people being held hostage at a residence in Bonita Springs.

Deputies went to the home and found two victims who had been attacked, bound and put into trucks after walking into the backyard of a home in the San Carlos Park area.

From there they were driven to a house in Bonita Springs and left on the floor of a garage until deputies arrived.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence and found trafficking amounts of drugs that belonged to David Torres Quezada.

Today, Quezada was charged on several counts of drug trafficking and two counts of kidnapping.