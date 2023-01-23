Watch Now
Bonita Fest aims to raise money for local non-profits

GOATS of Bonita Fest
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jan 23, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The inaugural Bonita Fest will be happening on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be located at Riverside Park in downtown Bonita Springs.

The public is welcome to join and enjoy live music, food trucks, wine, and local craft beer. Proceeds from the event will be donated to help the Bonita Springs American Legion and the Bonita Springs Assistance Office to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.

For more information follow the GOATs of Bonita at facebook.com/goatsofbonita [facebook.com].

