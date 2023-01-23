Bonita Fest aims to raise money for local non-profits

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The inaugural Bonita Fest will be happening on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be located at Riverside Park in downtown Bonita Springs.

The public is welcome to join and enjoy live music, food trucks, wine, and local craft beer. Proceeds from the event will be donated to help the Bonita Springs American Legion and the Bonita Springs Assistance Office to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.