Bonita Beach families returning home

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Bonita Beach residents are getting the chance to make their way back to their homes.

As Friday marks one of the first days of no restrictions for many of these families.

It's been a little over 2 weeks since hurricane Ian made landfall.

For many of these families, this will mark their first return to their homes since that time.

Traffic is expected to be backed up on the roadways, as law enforcement will still be checking for proof of residency.

The community is looking for the opportunity to get back to normal as quickly as possible.

Just like those community members on Fort Myers Beach, families will get their chance to assess the damage that hurricane Ian left behind.

The city wide curfew has been lifted for Bonita Springs, but the curfew for Bonita Beach still remains, 7 a.m. to 7 a.m.

