Bomb threats across the state included Hodges University

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On the same day at around the same time that Florida Southwestern State College received a bomb threat, Hodges University also had to evacuate its Fort Myers campus after someone called authorities threatening the school.

Teresa Araque, the vice president of external communication at Hodges, said the school followed the protocols and procedures they have in place for these kinds of threats.

Araque said Fort Myers police evacuated both buildings on campus and did a sweep.

“They came so quickly and acted so professionally,” Araque said about Fort Myers police.

Authorities found nothing to be concerned about on campus.

Araque said she feels as though this was an isolated incident, but that it made her feel confident in the school’s protocols and procedures.

“Ironically, we educate a lot of first responders,” Araque said. “We’re always prepared.”