BOKEELIA | Mother arrested after leaving toddler in car while swimming

BOKEELIA, Fla. — A woman was arrested Monday after allegedly leaving her 2-year-old child in a car while going for a swim in nearby water.

An arrest report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows deputies were called to the scene at Captain Cons restaurant in reference to a report of a child left unattended in a vehicle around 10:27 a.m.

A witness told deputies he saw a woman park her car near the pier, turn the radio up, then jump into the water and begin swimming around the pier. About 20 minutes later, the witness noticed the child in the car, which was left on with the AC running.

The woman, later identified as 41-year-old Allison Daugherty, continued swimming farther out while emergency crews responded. The Boca Grande Marine Unite eventually made contact with her and brought her aboard their vessel.

Investigation later revealed Daugherty had gone into the water while a group of people were fishing nearby. The fishermen yelled and Daugherty, warning her of their hooks and sharks in the water.

Daugherty allegedly responded saying she "wanted to get hooked" and "meet [the] sharks."

It was determined that Daugherty left the child unattended in the vehicle for approximately 44 minutes.

She faces one count of child neglect.