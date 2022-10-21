Boil water notice lifted for most of Pine Island and Matlacha

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — The Greater Pine Island Water Association has lifted the boil water notice for the majority of Pine Island and Matlacha.
The notice has been lifted for the following areas and water is safe to drink:
- Parts of St. James City
- South of Winn Dixie to York Rd
- West of Monroe Canal
- East & North of Dawson Canal
- Bokeelia
- Matlacha
- Matlacha Isles
- Royal Tee
- Saddlewood Farms
The boil water notice remains in effect for:
- Parts of St. James City
- Sanibel Road
- South of 8th Avenue