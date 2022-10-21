Boil water notice lifted for most of Pine Island and Matlacha

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — The Greater Pine Island Water Association has lifted the boil water notice for the majority of Pine Island and Matlacha.

The notice has been lifted for the following areas and water is safe to drink:



Parts of St. James City

South of Winn Dixie to York Rd West of Monroe Canal East & North of Dawson Canal

Bokeelia

Matlacha

Matlacha Isles

Royal Tee

Saddlewood Farms

The boil water notice remains in effect for:

