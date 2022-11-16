Watch Now
Boil water notice issued for parts of Sanibel

Posted at 4:36 PM, Nov 16, 2022
SANIBEL, Fla. — The Island Water Association Inc. has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Sanibel Island from Tarpon Bay Road east to Lighthouse Beach.

The notice comes after a water main on Periwinkle Way was damaged during a bridge repair project near Limpet Drive.

The notice will remain in effect until the necessary system repairs are completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For now, residents should boil any water used for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth for one minute. Bottled water can also be used as an alternative.

