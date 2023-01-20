Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers after line hit on Crawford Street

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers has issued a boil water notice for parts of Cleveland Avenue, Hoople Street and Victoria Avenue.

The following addresses are affected:

Cleveland Ave. — 2203, 2208, 2210, 2212, 2214, 2218, 2222, 2224, 2225, 2226, 2228, 2230, 2234, 2238, 2241, 2243, 2245, 2248, 2249, 2250, 2257, 2259, 2270, 2275, 2291, 2306, 2308, 2320, 2335, 2336, 2403

Hoople St. — 2020, 2033, 2035, 2037

Victoria Ave. — 1920, 1922,1926

The notice was issued as a result of an FDOT contractor accidently hitting a 2-inch line while working on Crawford Street.

Water used for consumption, cooking, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be brought to a boil for at one minute before use.