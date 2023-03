FORT MYERS, Fla. — The City of Fort Myers has issued a boil water notice for parts of the city after a contractor broke a water main on U.S. 41 and Edison Avenue.

City of Fort Myers

Areas highlighted in blue are impacted by the notice, including Edison Park Elementary, Fort Myers High School and Lee Memorial Hospital.

The 10-inch water main has now been repaired. Service in the area should be restored tonight.