Boil water notice for Bonita Springs Utility customers

Posted at 9:13 AM, Jun 22, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been put in effect for Bonita Springs Utilities Customers.

Bonita Springs Utilities say they are repairing a water line break and it was necessary to close valves in the water distribution system resulting in a water shutdown.

The areas affected are:

25249, 25307, 25311, 25361, 25452, 25481, 25555, 25581, 25623, 25665, 25831 Paradise Road, Westside Lane, Corzine Road, Jefnik Lane, Tigris Lane, Marlin Lane, Pepe Lane, Tarrah Lane, Fenner Circle, Carney Circle, Morningside Lane.

The precautionary boil water notice is advising that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled for a minute before using.

Or residents can use a bottle of water as an alternative.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions, please contact Andy Koebel, Director of Operations, Bonita Springs Utilities, Inc. at (239) 992-0711.

