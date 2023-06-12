Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Boil water notice east of Dunbar High School

Boil water notice
Scripps
Boil water notice
Posted at 7:42 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 08:04:35-04

A boil water notice has been put into effect for parts of Fort Myers.

The city says a water main broke on Rockfill Road just East of Dunbar High School.

The boil water notice applies to the addresses below:

  • 2054-2920 Rockfill road
  • 4025-4097 Edison Avenue
  • 4130-4131 Wausau Road
  • 404-4267 Canal Street
  • 2385 Flint Drive
  • 2506 Precast Court

The city says people who live here should boil water before they drink it, cook it, or brush their teeth with it.

Follow along with Fox 4, as we keep you updated on when the order is lifted.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW TIMES FOR SHERRI AND JHUD!