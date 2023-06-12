Boil water notice east of Dunbar High School

A boil water notice has been put into effect for parts of Fort Myers.

The city says a water main broke on Rockfill Road just East of Dunbar High School.

The boil water notice applies to the addresses below:



2054-2920 Rockfill road

4025-4097 Edison Avenue

4130-4131 Wausau Road

404-4267 Canal Street

2385 Flint Drive

2506 Precast Court

The city says people who live here should boil water before they drink it, cook it, or brush their teeth with it.

Follow along with Fox 4, as we keep you updated on when the order is lifted.