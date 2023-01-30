Watch Now
Boil water advisory scheduled for Everest Parkway residents

Posted at 7:27 PM, Jan 29, 2023
LEE COUNTY — Cape Coral is advising residents of a water main shutdown tomorrow, Jan. 30 in the area of Everest Parkway from Del Prado to southeast 26th street.

The shutdown will occur at 9 a.m. Crews are expected to be installing two new fire hydrants as part of the Reclaimed Water Transmission Main. The shutdown is expected to be completed by Monday evening.

As a precaution residents are asked to boil water for one minute once the restoration of access to water is complete. This safety measure applies to drinking water, cooking, and brushing teeth.

For more information visit capecoral.gov [r20.rs6.net].

