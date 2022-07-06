Body found near dumpster at Fort Myers smoothie shop

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered behind a Fort Myers strip mall.

The body was discovered Wednesday morning near the dumpster area behind the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Six Mile Cypress Pkwy.

Police confirmed the discovery and say initial evidence at the scene points to a possible drug overdose, but that the case is still considered active.

No other injuries have been reported at the scene. There has been no reported disruption in the operation of stores at the shopping center.