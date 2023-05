FORT MYERS, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a boat on fire in the backyard of an unoccupied residence on McGregor Boulevard Thursday.

Units from Iona McGregor Fire District and South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District responded to the call around 3:51 p.m. at 11390 McGregor Blvd.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.