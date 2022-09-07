Blue-green algae blooms in North Fort Myers Canal

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Calusa Waterkeeper is advising residents to avoid an area of the North Fort Myers Canal that is experiencing a blue-green algae bloom.

While there are no warnings in place from the Department of Health nor the Department of Environmental Protection at this time, Calusa Waterkeeper says the algae species can produce extremely potent toxins known to affect liver function. They also note that the algae typically creates a bad smell.

High water temperature and high nutrient concentration can lead to these types of blooms, as well as stagnant water.