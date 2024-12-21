BLOWN AWAY: East winds keep red tide off our shores - for now

LEE COUNTY, Fla — Calusa Waterkeeper put out a red tide update, saying this season’s unpredictable weather is actually giving our coastline some relief. The organization said strong east winds have kept the blooms at bay - for now.

Captain Cody Pierce with Calusa Waterkeeper said these east winds have pushed red tide blooms six to eight miles offshore, leaving coastal communities mostly clear. But, Pierce said recent shifts to a southwest wind could change that, and the NOAA is already issuing some respiratory warnings.

“When we have these big system changes like this where the wind direction actually changes, we start to see one to two day windows where those respiratory warnings become a reality for us. The good thing is as soon as this cold front comes through we’ll have a very strong north-northeast wind which will help keep that activity blown offshore,” Pierce explained.

Pierce aded that red tide thrives on nutrients in stormwater runoff - like nitrogen from fertilizers - and pollution, which this year’s hurricanes amplified. He emphasized awareness that anything we store, apply, or spill on the ground is going to end up tin the water system at some point, which can add to red tide risk.

Although nearshore waters show low cell counts, Calusa Waterkeeper said the blooms have lingered offshore for months. So, they say they’re monitoring conditions as weather patterns continue to shift.