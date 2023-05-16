Watch Now
Bird burglars busted by FWC & USFWS

Posted at 10:38 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 10:38:44-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) officers discovered and stopped an active bird trap.

Officers found bird cages which are usually placed by poachers preying on Florida's native songbirds according to the FWC.

The poachers hope to see Florida's native songbirds due to their brightly colored wild birds.

The surveillance revealed one suspect was in possession of ten traps.

The traps were seized and placed into evidence.

