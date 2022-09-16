Billboard hopes to inspire new leads in 11-year-old cold case

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers hope a new billboard will jog people's memories and lead to closure in an 11-year-old cold case murder.

13-year-old Desmond Jones was shot and killed in front of the Dunbar Library around 3:30 a.m. on April 27, 2011.

Police said he had been shot in the head.

Investigators say there have been few tips made in the intervening years. "We are confident that there are people in our community who know far more than they've shared with police ... thus far," Crime Stoppers said in a Facebook post about the case.

The billboard is located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Ford Street.

If you have information that can help investigators, call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the P3 Tips app.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.