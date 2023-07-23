Big Carlos Pass Bridge now closed to fishers as renovation begins

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County will replace the older tow bridge, Big Carlos Pass, which connects Estero Boulevard to Lovers Key State Park.

They closed fishers from the bridge July 23 as construction will start soon.

The $90. The 8-million-dollar project pays for the new bridge which includes one travel lane in each direction, bicycle lanes, a 6-foot-wide sidewalk, and a 10-foot-wide shared path.

The contractor, Superior Construction, will also build a new parking area and fishing pier. Also, the contract calls for an offshore artificial reef from the material of the old bridge.

The design removes the tows bridge and shows the new bridge standing fixed with a 60-foot vertical clearance.

John Schroeder lives nearby the bridge. He said, “My understanding is we will have a little more room to bike and a little more room to walk, so I think it’s going to be good.”

He also added, “It’s a little dangerous going over that bridge you do have to be careful.”

The county plans to complete the project in Summer 2026. Drivers and pedestrians should use caution when in the construction zone since the current bridge will stay in use as they build the new one.