Bicyclist killed in crash with Lee Co. school bus

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash between a Lee County school bus and a bicyclist.

Troopers say the crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of Bonita Beach Rd. near Hunters Ridge Bvd., east of I-75.

FHP says the adult bicyclist has been pronounced dead at the scene. They say one student was on board the bus at the time of the crash. It is not known if the student or bus driver were injured.

Administrators with the Lee County School District's transportation department are also involved with the ongoing investigation.

Traffic is being rerouted; troopers say an alternate route is to take Bonita Grande to Terry St., then to Imperial and onto the interstate.

