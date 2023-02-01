Bicyclist killed in Cape Coral crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a bicyclist on Tuesday.

Officers say they responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic accident in the 1400-block of Country Club Boulevard around 4:00 p.m.

According to the report, the 2022 White Ram 3500 truck was traveling north towing a dump trailer. The 71-year-old bicyclist from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania was traveling on the sidewalk on the east side of the road when investigators say he rode into the road due to the sidewalk being closed. This is when the crash happened, officers say the bicyclist darted in front of the truck and was hit.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Cape Coral Police are asking if you witnessed this traffic crash or have information about this traffic crash, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department by calling 239-574-3223, or submitting a tip to CCPDtips@capecoral.gov

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.