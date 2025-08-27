Bicyclist hit by two cars on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers; traffic impacted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The eastbound lanes of Palm Beach Boulevard from Marsh Avenue to Fairview Avenue have been shutdown due to a crash involving a bicyclist.

The Fort Myers Police Department says they were called to the scene at 6:33 a.m.

Police tell FOX 4 a bicyclist was hit by two different cars while trying to cross Palm Beach Boulevard.

The crash occurred near 4288 Palm Beach Boulevard - near the McDonald's location.

Police say the person riding the bike was not using a crosswalk, and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators say both drivers remained on scene.

Only the westbound lane of Marsh Avenue is open at this time.

FOX 4's Senior Reporter Emily Young is on scene and working to gather further details.

This is a developing story.

