Beyond the shore: Water experts need help surveying damages to natural reefs after Hurricane Ian

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Water experts in Southwest Florida tell Fox 4 that the natural reefs along the gulf coast were struggling after Hurricane Ian.

Captain Mark Garcy, owner of Cruise Fish Dive in Bonita Springs, said he needed volunteer divers to help survey the damages done by Ian.

“We haven't really taken the effort to come out and survey and see what condition our reefs are,” said Garcy.

After Ian, Garcy said it did not take long for divers to realize what the storm had left behind.

“Covered in sand (reefs), had different debris on it and ya know it just it comes down to show that we need to have a big effort,” said Garcy.

An effort Garcy said to get more divers out to the reefs to survey and record the damages done by Ian.

On Tuesday, it was an initiative Fox 4 spoke with Florida Gulf Coast University’s Water School about.

“The offshore environment in Southwest Florida is kind of an under-studied, unknown frontier ..there are some divers and fishermen that know what's on the seabed,” said Dr. James Douglas.

Dr. Douglas said he shared Captain Mark Garcy’s sense of urgency.

“Scientists can only survey so much but if we get the public involved and we start communicating with FGCU researchers, and talking with those dive shops we can put our resources together,” said Dr. Douglas.

An issue Dr. Douglas said he’s unsure of whose direct responsibility it is to address and something that hasn't really been done before.

“There hasn't been a situation before where we have tried to repair natural reefs in Southwest Florida that were damaged by a hurricane,” said Dr. Douglas.

In a first-time situation, Captain Garcy said he has a plan.

“We are going to be going out every weekend and we will have coordinates to give out to different boaters and teams. If they find large debris they can mark it with a float we can pass that on to different companies to come out for removal,” said Garcy.

It's a process divers, like Elena Romantsova, said has improved the quality of life on land and can now do the same for the gulf.

“So many homes have been destroyed and when we, as scuba divers go down and see that home, has also been destroyed it’s a heartbroken moment,” said Romantsova.

If you would like to connect with Cruise Fish Dive click here or call (239) 592-1200.