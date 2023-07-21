Beware of deadly cane toads in SWFL

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cane toads are an invasive species in Florida, and having them in our environment comes with quite the price.

That cost can come in the form of a veterinary bill. For Ashley Lewis, taking her dog to the vet after she came in contact with a cane toad racked up more than $500.

Chris Lechowicz is the Wildlife Habitat Management Program Director for the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation. He said rinsing your pets mouth with water after contact is key.

That’s exactly what Lewis did. She said her dog was having a seizure within five minutes of swallowing the toad's secretion. Lechowhicz says it's common for pets to die from this.

"If you can get any of that out of its mouth before it’s processed in the body that would be great, but you need to rush to an emergency vet," Lechowhicz said.

Lewis said her dog Winter is not yet herself, but she's back at home after the accident last week and is on the mend.

Click here to learn how to properly rid your yard of cane toads.