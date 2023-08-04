Better Together provides solar lights to Suncoast Estates

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With 20,000 Florida kids in foster care, one non-profit is working to cut down down on the statistic.

Better Together, an organization that grows job search skills and provides temporary child care for parents is now rolling out a new outreach initiative called the Gift of Light.

Thursday, volunteers with the nonprofit went door to door in the Suncoast Estates community in North Fort Myers to hand out free solar lights to residents.

Jacqueline Sexton is one Suncoast resident who Better Together has served before.

"They helped our family with food, and materials, things that we needed for the house," Sexton said while referencing the organization's Hurricane Ian outreach efforts.

Isis LaRose with the organization says the outreach is rewarding and you can be a part of it too.

“Job coaching is a way that you can get involved with our organization... help provide them with tips and tricks on how to interview or build resumes," LaRose said.