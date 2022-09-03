Watch Now
Beach at Lover’s Key State Park closed due to possible water contamination

Healthy Beaches Program evaluating water samples
Posted at 1:48 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 14:12:48-04

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The beach at Lover's Key State Park is closed during the busy Labor Day weekend as health officials "evaluate a water quality sample," according to park staff.

Red flags posted at the beach's entrance Saturday confirm the area's closure. A notice on the state parks website confirms the closure is to allow an analysis of water quality samples.

It is not currently known what contaminants are causing concern.

We have reached out to state park, and Healthy Beaches personnel for further comment.

