Beach at Lover’s Key State Park closed due to possible water contamination

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The beach at Lover's Key State Park is closed during the busy Labor Day weekend as health officials "evaluate a water quality sample," according to park staff.

Oh no! Lover’s Key State Park has the beach closed today for “contamination”. They are advising not to swim in the water, according to the ranger at the State Park. @Fox4Now pic.twitter.com/T2ztRdoMRF — Nadeen Yanes TV (@nadeenyanes) September 3, 2022

Red flags posted at the beach's entrance Saturday confirm the area's closure. A notice on the state parks website confirms the closure is to allow an analysis of water quality samples.

It is not currently known what contaminants are causing concern.

We have reached out to state park, and Healthy Beaches personnel for further comment.