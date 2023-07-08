'Be the Light' project prepares families for hurricane season

HARLEM HEIGHTS, Fla. — Local non-profit Better Together is helping communities hit hard by Hurricane Ian prepare for the upcoming storm season through their Be the Light project.

Beginning in Harlem Heights tonight, July 8, volunteers will go door-to-door in the neighborhood and give out solar-powered lights .

Volunteers will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Gladiolus Food Pantry, 10511 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908. Parents may bring their children along. Everyone is advised to wear comfortable walking shoes.

Through the Be the Light project, Better Together hopes to connect with families who could use help preparing for the next storm, and those who need help to overcome life’s storms — a medical emergency, job loss, homelessness or addiction.

To learn more about Better Together and tonight's volunteer event, click here.