BBQ, Bands & Brew raises funds for emergency construction services

Posted at 1:59 PM, Apr 15, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The BBQ, Bands & Brew fundraiser event returns to Downtown Fort Myers to benefit Lee BIA Builders Care Saturday, April 15.

Builders Care provides emergency construction services at no cost to elderly and/or disabled homeowners and their families who cannot obtain repairs through traditional means.

The event is happening at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A lineup of live performances, food and activities for all ages will be happening, including a barbecue competition to name the “Best BBQ in Town." A cornhole tournament and a children’s play area with face-painting and games are also set up.

