Bayside Park renovation rescheduled to avoid conflict

Bayside Park has been fully renovated — but Fort Myers Beach residents will have a little longer to wait to celebrate.

The Town of Fort Myers Beach announced the Aug. 26 ribbon-cutting ceremony will now take place on Aug. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Officials said in their announcement the change is to avoid conflicts with the Chamber of Commerce's Swing Out of Summer Golf Tournament.

Renovations began in January. The Bayside Park renovation is one of three funded through a $10 million loan. Bay Oaks Recreational Campus and Time Square are also set for improvements and upgrades.