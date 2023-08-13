Bayside Park in Fort Myers Beach received $500,000 in funds for restoration

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — The City of Fort Myers received $500,000 in funding from the Florida Disaster Fund set up by Governor Ron Desantis and First Lady Casey Desantis.

The funding will help the city complete the restoration from the damage Hurricane Ian caused.

A month before Hurricane Ian hit in August 2022, the city refurbished Bayside Park.

The storm devasted the park except for the cement stage.

Community members donate time and resources to help the city with the restoration of the park in their downtown district.

The City of Fort Myers Beach says they plan to have the majority of the restoration complete before the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ian.

Fort Myers Beach Communications Coordinator Jennifer Dexter said the funding came at the perfect time.

She added, “There’s so much to do to restore and so many little details that you cannot even imagine, and I know sometime sit can feel like we’re not going fast enough but all the little details that go into restoring Bayside Park take months.